LP crisis: CNPP urges factions to close ranks, says party bigger than individuals

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has called on warring factions in the ongoing Labour Party, LP, leadership crisis to “find common grounds and sustain its new position as a third force in the current national politics.”

CNPP in a statement by its Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, said: “There is nothing unusual about a political party having a leadership tussle or any form of disagreement but its ability to close ranks and make compromises in the interest of the party is paramount.

“The parties in leadership crisis should always remember that no individual’s desire is bigger than party’s interest. If Labour Party leaders allow external forces to control its internal affairs, the party will be the loser, especially with its new found love with majority of the Nigerian youth population.

“Every political party at one time or the other gets enmeshed in leadership crisis due to conflicts of interests. However, it is the responsibility of the fathers of the party to rise to the occasion and ensure that the fortunes of the party is not adversely affected.

“The overall interssts of a political party must be paramount at all times as power can only be shared when it is taken.

“In the buildup to the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had a taste of such internal crisis, which eventually affected its outing in the last general elections very negatively.

Conflict Resolution Committee.

“Amid the then budding crisis in the party, Labour Party had constituted two committees, a disciplinary committee to handle Ogun State Executive crisis and another tagged the Labour Party Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee, LPSPCRC, to handle every other matter that has to do with ‘grievances and mischief within the party.’

“It is then very obvious that the current crisis stems from the inability of the National Executive Committee, NWC, of the party, which constituted the 11 eminent members vommittee headed by Chief Friday Ibadin, to resolve the then brewing crisis despite having a single terms of reference ‘to reconcile all aggrieved members with the aim of a common front to win the 2023 general elections and Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed becoming the President and vice President of Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, expedient that the party elders return the warring parties to the path of reconciliation as the current rigid approach to the conflict resolution will most likely tear the party apart.

“It has been observed that both parties in the leadership conflict have turned the ongoing Presidential Election Petition before the tribunal as their major area of propaganda, whereas the provisions of the law is clear on withdrawal of such petitions.

“The Electoral Act 2022 under ‘Withdrawal and Abatement of Petition’, reads: Section 29. (1) An election petition shall not be withdrawn without leave of the tribunal or court. (2) Where the petitioners are more than one, no application for leave to withdraw the election petition shall be made, ‘except with the consent of all the petitioners.’

“The CNPP, therefore, advises the warring factions in the ongoing Labour Party leadership crisis to pursue common grounds for reconciliation rather than resorting to deployment of propaganda tools, using the election petitions at various Election Petition Tribunals across the country, as baits to gain support,” it added.