LP Crisis: Apapa leading ‘a contrived cult’ — Lagos chapter

Lamidi Apapa

…reiterates determination to reclaim ‘stolen mandates’

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has described the purported suspension of the entire state executive committee, SEC, by the Lamidi Apapa faction as a joke taken too far and should not be taken seriously.

The Apapa’s national executive committee, NEC, had during its meeting in Bauchi last Wednesday, suspended 12 principal national officers of the party and almost the entire members of the Lagos executive.

A statement by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, said Apapa is leading an “illegally contrived cult with the aim of setting the party on fire to satisfy their paymasters.”

It reiterated the chapter’s recognition, support and loyalty to Barrister Julius Abure as the authentic national chairman of the party.

The statement read: “The group of comedians led by Apapa went against all norms of party politics and the constitution of the LP and claim to have suspended 12 principal officers of the party at their illegal NEC held in Bauchi on May 3.

“That Bauchi meeting is fake and unrecognized by the party and their National Working Committee illegal. How can an illegally contrived NWC suspend principal officers of the Labour Party, 34 state chairmen and the entire Lagos State exco?

“Lagos LP reiterates recognition, support and loyalty to Barrister Julius Abure as the authentic National Chairman of our Party. Pastor Dayo Ekong, our state chairman, says that Lamidi Apapa and his cohort’s mission is to put out the burning fire of awakened Nigerians. They are out to diminish all the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of all Obidents towards a new Nigeria but they will not succeed. As a matter of fact, they are falling flat on their faces.

“It is imperative to note that having failed in their various attempts at coercing the members in question, through various means, they resorted to this illegality. Let it be known that, in life and politics, there are still some people that are principled and forthright. There are people that cannot be bought, there are people that will never sell their conscience for a mess of pottage. Let the Apapa-led illegally contrived NWC continue with their comedy, their political program will end soon and another will go on air.

“It is laughable how our so-called “elders” try to turn facts on its head and watch the community go up in flames. It is equally laughable how in one breath, they appointed Dr. Olatunbosun Oswald as the National Auditor of their fake NWC and in another breath, suspended him from the party. Their inconsistencies are unequalled, the confusion is unparalleled and nobody should take them seriously.

“Labour Party remain steadfast and ready to reclaim our principal Peter Obi’s mandate. We have come this far in spite of all the intimidation and suppression. We remain focused on the judiciary and will entertain no distractions. We are reclaiming all our stolen mandates, not just in Lagos but across all states affected.”

The party, however, appealed to its members “to remain calm and steadfast, as the macabre dance will soon be over and our party will come out stronger to the shame of the moles and traitors. Please let us allow Apapa and his cohorts to dance naked in the marketplace for a while, nobody will ever take them seriously again after this disgraceful dance.”