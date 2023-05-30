Long Queues: Ag. Immigration CG to open more Passport Offices in Lagos

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Caroline Wuraola Adepoju has said the Service would open more passport front offices in the Lagos area to curb unnecessary delays in passport processing and issuance.

Comptroller, Media and Publicity of the NIS, Tony Akuneme who disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja said Mrs Adepoju made the declaration when she addressed top management of the Service minutes after taking over from the immediate past Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Idris Jere.

Consequently, the immigration boss has directed all passport offices nationwide to take necessary steps to ensure that no Nigerian is subjected to any unnecessary delay or inhuman treatment in the course of applying for passports.

She promised to focus majorly on passport issues and staff welfare as those two aspects contributed mostly to the complaints of Nigerians and NIS personnel.

“She announced that a stakeholders meeting will be convened in the next few days to x-Ray the real issues in the passport process and to proffer far-reaching solutions, which will include opening more front offices in the Lagos area where the bulk of the complaints emanated from.

“The Ag. CGIS equally said she will adopt a bottom-top approach in tackling officers’ welfare and will start by meeting all cadres of staff to hear their genuine needs in a bid to hit the ground running with a blueprint that will be based on an all-inclusive needs assessment.

“It would be recalled that Mrs Adepoju had served in various locations during her career in the NIS, the high point of which was her appointment as Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance, a position she occupied before her present appointment”, the statement added.