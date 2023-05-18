LIFE-ND: IFAD, FG celebrate midterm successes as NDDC blocks benefit to 3 states

14,555 reached, NDDC delay sidetracks 13,000 beneficiaries

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) on Wednesday reveled in the realisation that the project in its midterm has impacted more than 50% target beneficiaries and significantly reversing negative narratives about the Niger Delta.

The successes of the journey so far highlighted at the Mid Term Review (MTR) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, were however tainted by the continued failure of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to remit its counterpart funds, a development which has denied close to 13,000 beneficiaries participation and accrued benefits on the programme.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria conceived LIFE-ND in 2019 with objective to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youth and women through sustainable agri-enterprise development in the region.

Covering all nine states of the Nigeria Delta, IFAD contribution of $60Million of total project cost of $978Million has engaged over 14,000 youths and women in six states while NDDC lingering failed promises on it $30Million contribution has kept nearly 13,000 prospective beneficiaries from Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers states in waiting as FG and state governments contribute $3.057 and $554.877 respectively.

Sharing the story so far, IFAD Country Director, Dede Ekoue, highlighted that, “At mid-term, the outreach planned to reach 25,000 small holder entrepreneurs and farmers has already reached 14,155 and more (55.5%).

“Secondly, the programme is implementing peculiar projects really critical for the communities. We were at Aboh, Udokwa East Local Government Area in Delta state. The cassava processing mill put in place is reducing post harvest loss, generating income for the farmers, creating jobs and seen as catalyst for rural transformation.

“LIFE-ND has been selected as one of the projects to share their experience at the level of West and Central Africa which means something innovative is happening here. One of the innovations is introducing ICT for supporting rural farming for development.”

National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Abiodun Sanni added that, “The project effectively kicked off in 2020. By conception, the first phase is to run from 2019 to 2025, and now the third year plus, naturally we have to do a midterm review.

“We are being able to change the narrative that the Niger Delta is not an agrarian region and narrative that youths of this region are not enthusiastic and committed to agriculture and don’t see it as a gainful way of life.”

NDDC habitual excuse

Demonstrating same evasiveness by successive boards on failure to remit counterpart funds, Nwalue Kelechi, NDDC Director of Agric and Fisheries, dodged giving clear timelines as he appealed to stakeholders to be patient with the commission on doing the needful.

Kelechi admitted, “We (NDDC) are part of the agreement, signed it and we are going to live up to it. The Managing Director (Samuel Ogbuku) has told you yesterday (Tuesday) that they (board) would make payment on the first phase commitment delayed all these times because of our budgetary ups and downs.”

Aside the setback posed by NDDC’s delayed release of counterpart funds, IFAD Country Director also mentioned that “financial inclusion remains a challenge for LIFE-ND as in every business and as we continue to work on this we are calling on financial institutions to really invest on the youth.”