LIFE-ND enrolls 1,000 Bayelsa youths for agric-business training, empowerment

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in the Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, a rural based agric-enterprise project funded by the federal government and assisted by the International Fund for Agriculture Development, IFAD, the Bayelsa State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has recruited 1,000 youths youths across the state for its mentorship training programme.

The beneficiaries including People Living with Disabilities, PLWD, are to be trained and mentored in fish, poultry, plantain and cassava productions across the value chain which include processing and marketing of the commodities.

Speaking during the orientation and working sessions for the new beneficiaries at the Bayelsa State Aquaculture Village in Yenagoa, the State Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Dr. Panebi Ugo, said the beneficiaries were selected from 100 communities across the eight local government areas of the state.

Dr Ugo, who noted that the programme has helped in alleviating poverty among Niger Delta youths since its inception, charged the beneficiaries to be committed, hardworking see the programme asa means of livelihood to cater for themselves and their families, adding that agriculture is now run as a business enterprise.

He said: “After the training the trainees (incubatees) will be posted to their trainers who will teach them the rudiments of either fish, poultry, cassava or plantain production, and after the training they will now be on their own. The project will now support them with the needed inputs for them to start their businesses.

“The success stories are so enormous, for instance, some of the trainees (incubatees) who did very well are now trainers (incubators) and we want to encourage the federal government, IFAD, and the state government who are also paying the counterparts funds for the project to do more.”

In her remark, the AgroBusiness Promotion Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Anthonia Esenwa, said the project has been going on for about three years now in the state, adding that the model of the project is to keep the beneficiaries in an incubation centre(training) where they learn the various production processes, graduate and are set up to be on their own.

She said: “We don’t call them farmers anymore, we called them agro-business entrepreneurs because right now, the major focus globally is food security, so there is hope for agriculture and if they take it serious they will make a good living out of it because the project has a lot for those that shows seriousness.