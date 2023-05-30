‘Life kicks you’, Iheanacho reacts to Leicester City relegation

Kelechi Iheanacho has said he is disappointed after Leicester City failed to survive the drop to the Championship.

Going into the ultimate day of the league, Southampton were already relegated, leaving Leeds United, Leicester and Everton the remaining teams to battle it out for survival.

Though the Foxes claimed a 2-1 win over West Ham United in the final game of the 2022/23 season, it was not enough to keep them in the topflight as fellow strugglers Everton also managed a 1-0 win over Bournemouth, a vital victory enough to keep the Toffees in the Premier League ahead of the Foxes.

Reacting to their drop, Ihenacho said it was a hard one to take but expressed conviction they will get back up.

“I don’t even know how I feel right now. I’m so disappointed. I don’t know what to say. I just need to thank the football club, the fans, everyone who has supported us from the start to now.” he told LCFC

“I know it’s a hard one to take but if life kicks you, you just need to stand up and keep going. Whatever it is, we just keep going, stay strong, and hopefully we get back up.

“Nobody’s really happy at this time. It’s a bad time for the club and everyone. We need to take it on the chin and move on. It’s really not what we want but we can’t go back now. We have to move forward.”

Iheanacho also noted the unflagging support of the fans, recalling how they stood by them even at the end when all hopes were bleak.

He said: “The fans were really amazing, even at the end, they were clapping us and showing us support. I know it’s a hard one to take, going down, so I want to thank them for all of their support. Hopefully we will try our best to come back up.”

With only one year left on his contract, Iheanacho is one of the likely stars to be sold for the Foxes to recoup the loss of revenue associated with being in the Championship.