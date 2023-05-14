Leveraging Data Protection Act to boost digital economy

By Tunde Oso

Investing in data economy is critical for a country looking to deepen global competitiveness. This is why a strong regulatory framework is also required to establish rules on how personal data must be collected, processed, stored and shared.

A Data Protection Act, experts argue, will revolutionize the nation’s digital economy because it will foster the kind of mutual trust required for the sector to flourish.

Drawing strength from the above assertion, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, at the recently-held maiden edition of the ‘Digital Economy Regional Conference’, held under the theme: ‘Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future’, submitted: “In the fourth industrial revolution, data is key”.

According to him, the future is data and that Nigeria must not lag behind.

The Minister added: “Today, it is a global best practice to have a data protection law in place, otherwise you will find it difficult to attract so many interventions that are of benefit to your country.

“Even potential investors may ask questions to know whether you have data protection laws in your country or not.

“If you don’t have any data protection law in place, they will feel uncomfortable to invest because today, data is critical. Whenever we engage with potential investors, we try to convince them of the need to come to Nigeria to invest, and they always ask if we have a data protection law?

“But we have a subsidiary law. Many of them do agree with subsidiary law and at the same time, many disagree that subsidiary law is insufficient for them, but in Nigeria it is sufficient”.

On the strength of these issues, the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE) proposed the establishment of a full-fledged data protection institution and a principal legislation of data protection relations in Nigeria to President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequently obtained the approval for the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Prof. Pantami recalled the annual observance of the World Data Privacy Day on January 28; which is primarily designed to raise awareness on privacy.

This annual event also coincides with the anniversary of Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data (Convention 108), which was opened for signature on January 28, 1981.

Pantami noted that Nigeria is foremost in Africa when it comes to creating awareness through Data Privacy.

Without this awareness, he emphasized, citizens would not be able to demand for and enforce their rights.

The Minister revealed that the purpose of data protection law is not to punish people but rather to raise awareness so that everyone will be held accountable, whether they are data controllers or data processors. Pantami further promoted a culture of compliance by default and design.

However, despite the swelling optimism in the public sector, a few professionals in the private sector are worried.

The experts agree that the stability of the benefits already realized may be challenging to sustain in the absence of a principal law.

They noted that strong institutions and laws that encourage investment are equally crucial.

Analysts suggest that despite the current National Assembly, despite being in its sunset period, should promptly deliver the data protection bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent before May 29.

This, they note, will provide an additional layer of protection for the nation’s digital identity ecosystem and ultimately safeguard Nigeria’s digital economy, boost investor’s confidence, grow foreign direct investment, improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and ensure robust protection of personal information.

Additionally, businesses and organisations will be held accountable for any data breaches or privacy violations, which will encourage them to take data protection seriously and implement adequate technological and organizational measures in order to protect personal data.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, an ICT Consulting Firm, Mr. Jide Awe, in an interface with Nairametrics, said Nigeria needs to have a strong data protection law as more Nigerians use different Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools which expose their data.

According to him, data protection has now gone beyond having a regulatory agency.

Awe pushed for the enactment of a strong law that can be enforced to protect the privacy of citizens.

“While Nigeria has a national data protection regulatory agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) responsible for regulating data protection and ensuring compliance with the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), protecting data privacy rights may require more than just having a regulatory agency”, he stated.

“It is hoped that Nigeria and other countries in a similar situation would enact comprehensive national data protection legislation to provide stronger legal and regulatory backing to data protection regulation and help to ensure consistency and effectiveness in addressing data privacy concerns”.

For investors, a data-secure environment is a major attraction. It is an assurance that their information is safe and secure and not subject to abuse. It also explains why many developed countries do not toy with data protection.

In fact, the lack of a data protection law in Nigeria is already being questioned by a large number of development partners, international financial institutions, key players in the digital economy and potential investors.

Interestingly, Data Protection Law is constitutionally endorsed in Nigeria. Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution as amended provides that: “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.” In the same vein, the core rights of data subjects under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation provide a data subject have a right to be informed, right of access, right to object, right to data portability, right to erasure, right to restriction of processing, rights to rectification and rights regarding automated decision making.

Having such a law in place will align the country with scores of others around the globe and make Nigeria a global player. The lack thereof is economically injurious, experts warn.

The activities of the NDPB since establishment in February 2022 suggest that it is keenly aware of what is at stake.

According to the NDPB’s National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Vincent Olatunji, the risks of not having a principal act are enormous because the legal reliefs enforceable by citizens could be extremely difficult to obtain.

“First, it is about our reputation as a country. Individuals and organizations are moving almost everything into digital platforms. The foundation to anything you do online is your digital identity. You must have an identity. This identity is your personally-identifiable information and it is the gate, the wall and the foundation of all your transactions. Your name, telephone number, IP address or anything that identifies you are vital and should be secured. Clearly, we cannot overemphasize the primacy of protecting your identifiers in this regard.

“Furthermore, there are some countries that are regarded as whitelist countries. Mostly, these are countries that have their laws and supervisory authorities in place. And there are some things you need to put in place to be able to qualify to get to that level. The opposite of white list is black list. This implies that countries who are not on the whitelist do not have adequate regulatory framework in place and they do not have independent supervisory authorities.

“Similarly, we have to address privacy breaches which result in identity theft and other abuses online. These are issues which are really important to any digital economy. But when you have a law in place, and you have a supervisory authority, there is a reasonable assurance that the rights and bonafide interests of all parties will be protected”, Olatunji explained.

Although strong indications exist that Nigeria will finally address this cause and sail on the right course, the National Assembly has a lot to do in this regard.

A copy of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill has been sent to members of the House and Senate ICT and Cybersecurity Committees for further actions. Assurances are high that the Bill will be promptly passed so that data privacy takes strong root in the general interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.