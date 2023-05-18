Lekki Freeport Terminal: Anti-workers policy unacceptable — MWUN

Newly built Ikeja bus terminal

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has warned that it would not tolerate anti-workers’ policy or any form of intimidation and harassment at the Lekki Freeport Terminal, LFT.

Speaking during the inauguration of executives of the LFT District and three Unit officers, the President-General of MWUN, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju, who frowned at reports on intimidation at the terminal, said that the union has a primary assignment to protect the workers welfare.

Adeyanju said: “We have been hearing news, somebody somewhere, who just came in, is trying to introduce sentiments, which the union is not going to accept. You cannot come from somewhere and turn the workers to slave in their country.

“We are here to support the management, rightful things would be supported, what the union will not support is when workers are subjected to intimidations, humiliation, harassment and anti workers policy, the union is not going to accept.

“My primary assignment is to protect the welfare of the workers, I don’t owe anybody apology because that is the reason you appointed me.

“We do not want what is happening in other ports to repeat itself here, if anybody is given opportunity, please do your job diligently, do not steal or fly containers. Once you are free of these, nobody can sack you. But if you are found in illegality, the union will not support you. We are to defend the defenseless and that is why we are your leaders to defend your right at the right time.”