Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive

Leicester and Leeds were relegated from the Premier League as Everton won the fight for survival on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.

Everton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth condemned Leicester and Leeds to join already-relegated Southampton in the Championship next season.

Leicester, Premier League champions just seven years ago, crashed into the second tier for the first time since 2014 despite their 2-1 victory against West Ham.

Leeds’ three-year stay in the top-flight ended with a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham.