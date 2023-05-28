Home » Sports » Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive
Sports

May 28, 2023

Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive

Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive

Leicester and Leeds were relegated from the Premier League as Everton won the fight for survival on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.

Everton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth condemned Leicester and Leeds to join already-relegated Southampton in the Championship next season.

Leicester, Premier League champions just seven years ago, crashed into the second tier for the first time since 2014 despite their 2-1 victory against West Ham.

Leeds’ three-year stay in the top-flight ended with a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.