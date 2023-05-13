Leeds United vs Newcastle: Match facts, updates & analysis

Leeds United hosted Newcastle at Elland Road today Saturday in a huge Premier League clash, which ended 2 – 2.

The both teams are in dire need a win for very different reasons.

Sam Allardyce’s Leeds are two points from safety with three games to go and although they showed spirit in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Big Sam’s first game in charge, they will likely need to win two of their final three games to have a chance of staying in the Premier League.

Leeds face West Ham and Tottenham after this incredibly tough game against Newcastle and after a 16-year wait to get back to the big time, their PL journey could be over in just three seasons.

Newcastle lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last time out but they were in the game the whole time, hit the woodwork and had a real go at the Gunners.

Eddie Howe’s side sit in third place, three points above fifth-place Liverpool who they also have a game in-hand on. It is now about finishing the job as a win at Leeds looks very likely to seal Champions League qualification (for the first time in 20 years) for the Magpies.

Leeds United vs Newcastle live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Leeds are dropping deeper and deeper and Newcastle are pushing hard to go ahead. They are having to be very patient but right now it seems like there will be only one winner. And it won’t be the hosts…

DANGEROUS NEWSCASTLE: Callum Wilson’s shot takes a flick and flies over. Newcastle look so dangerous.

The match is now off and underway for the second half and Newcastle have tweaked their formation a little with Isak playing more centrally underneath Wilson. Leeds have brought on Adam Forshaw for Sam Greenwood.

HALF TIME: Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – A tense first 45 minutes at Elland Road as Leeds took an early lead then had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Nick Pope saved Patrick Bamford’s penalty. Less than two minutes later Newcastle won a penalty kick which Callum Wilson dispatched and everything is pointing towards Newcastle surging to victory in the second half. Has Big Sam got a few surprises up his sleeve to stop that from happening!?

CLOSE! Miguel Almiron curls a left footer just wide of the far post. Newcastle have been so much better since their equalizer. They are playing like the Newcastle we all know.

It is all Newcastle now. Leeds look stunned by that penalty miss and then Newcastle equalizing from the penalty spot in the space of just 1 minute and 50 seconds. Sam Allardyce is trying to calm his players down.

GOAL! Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – Callum Wilson slots home the penalty kick to make it 1-1 and what an incredible few minutes we’ve just had. Leeds miss a penalty at one end and Newcastle score on at the other.