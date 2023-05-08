Leadership style responsible for Rivers APC crisis — Okocha

By Davies Iheamnachor

THE former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Tony Okocha, has said the party in the state has remained aground because of its internal style of leadership.

Okocha stated this in Port Harcourt during the presentation of his personal chronicle in politics and public life, entitled, ‘Through the slippery slopes of Rivers State politics, a personal memoir.’

The book captures the experiences of Okocha while serving as Caretaker Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chief of Staff to the State Government, in the administration of Chibuike Amaechi, and other public offices.

Okocha in the book had captured a character simply identified as the Leader whose bad leadership style had destroyed his political party.

Speaking during an interaction with newsmen, Okocha claimed that Amaechi’s totalitarian style ran Rivers APC aground, adding that attitude of leaders affects a party either positively or negatively.

Okocha said the essence of the documentation was to expose the internal workings of Rivers politics, stating that it would equip the young ones with the knowledge of the system.

He said: “I have had experiences working in government and in private life. I needed to impact so that people can also read and it becomes a guide either in the positive or in the negative.

“The truth of the matter is that I was encapsulating my personal experience. My experience will be incomplete without the mention of His Excellency, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

“Hitherto, he was a leader. I was saying that the leadership failures, the ineptitude, the totalitarian tendencies and dictatorship typical of the man lead to the running of the party aground clearly, but without the intention of maligning his person.

“I was careful and civil in deploying words that will not infringe on anybody’s right. I am open to criticisms.”