Leadership of National Assembly must not be a divisive tool – CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter said it was following development in the leadership race for the next National Assembly with dismay and wishes to counsel all interested persons not to allow their quest to divide Nigerians along ethnic, regional or religious lines.

CAN, in a statement by Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman Kaduna State Chapter, stated that it believed that Nigeria’s elected representatives, both from the upper and lower chambers, were politically matured and responsible enough to do what would make Nigeria great by choosing from among them competent leaders with good experience to do the needed task while respecting regional and religious affiliations.

“However, some of the inciting messages now going round could create unnecessary rife between the South and North; Christian versus Muslim, it should be disregarded and halted without delay.”

“CAN as a body has earlier advocated for fairness before the general election and believes strongly that a fair and just Nigeria is beneficial to Nigeria’s unity and growth. CAN, therefore, appeals to the political class to discontinue any action that could further divide Nigerians, rather, the elected representative needs to promote matters that could support the citizenry to attain the goals of a unified nation.”

“Those who eventually become leaders of the National Assembly must be lawmakers who would guide their colleagues to make laws for the common good of the country not as representatives of their regional or religious enclaves. “

“To attain a cohesive nation, CAN will pray and work for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and will speak truth to power. Therefore, as we pray for a peaceful inauguration of the next administration come May 29th, CAN strongly appeal to the political class to consider the entire country as their most important constituency, rather than promote primordial sentiments that lead to no development at all.”