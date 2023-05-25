Leaders of 58 market associations back Kalu’s Reps deputy speakership nomination

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

By Godfrey Bivbere

Leaders of 58 market associations in Lagos have thrown their weight behind the nomination of Benjamin Kalu by the All Progressives Congress, APC for the position of deputy speaker of the incoming House of Representatives.

The 58 association under the aegis of Ndigboamaka Progressives Markets Association, NPMA, said that given Kalu’s antecedents, he is not only fit but has the capacity for the position.Ndigboamaka is the umbrella body of major Igbo market associations in Lagos.

President of Ndigboamaka, Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on the developments in the polity, said “We have keenly observed the intrigues, horse-trading and power-play going on about the election of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

“We want to categorically say without contradiction that we are in solidarity and total support of Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman of the House of Representatives 9th Assembly, who is running for the office of the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

“We can attest to his antecedents; he has the capacity to represent the South-East as the slot is being zoned to the South-East by the leadership of APC, which is in the majority.”

Thanking the APC leadership for the nomination, Ndigboamaka urged all members-elect of the House of Representatives “to give him the required solidarity to emerge without rancour.”

The group further commended the aggrieved parties over their peaceful pursuit of redress rather than resorting to violence, describing their approach as “highly commendable.”

It noted that the general elections had ended, “there must be winners and losers, but we are pleased that those dissatisfied with the process have approached the court for redress as stipulated by the constitution, and we are happy with that rather than a resort to anarchy and violence.

“We, therefore, call on politicians to eschew all forms of violence and intimidation that heat up the polity.

“We also call on the winners to allow those dissatisfied with the process to lawfully express it at the law courts, and avoid any prejudicial comments and threats because it is everyone’s right to seek redress lawfully,” he said.