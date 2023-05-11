Lawmakers suspend Ogun council boss over allegations of fraud, others

Ogun State House of Assembly

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The legislative arm of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun state, has suspended the council’s Chairman, Hon. Ayorinde Abdul-Salam Adebayo for three months, over allegations of fraud, absence from office, as well as acts of obstructing the legislative council from performing its statutory functions among other gross misconduct.

Ayorinde’s suspension was part of resolutions arrived at by the council’s legislators at the end of her plenary session held on Wednesday at the legislative chamber of the local government.

In a “Notice Of Allegations Of Misconduct” duly signed by 10 out of 16 Councillors of the Local Government Area, the council’s Executive Chairman was accused of commiting four punishable offences which also bothered on high handedness and fraud, and thereby contravening Sections 209; 52 (c) and (i) of the Local Governments’ Law of Ogun State.

In the said notice, which was presented before the Abeokuta North Local Government’s House by Hon. Akinbami Mutiu, the Councillor representing Ward 6, the Executive Chairman was said to have “surreptitiously sold” a 512 acres of land which is an asset of the local government to a private estate company under the guise of Private Public Partnership arrangements without remitting the proceeds to the Council’s purse.

Ayorinde was also accused of bluntly refusing to carry out the needed repairs on the legislative bus to enable the lawmakers perform their oversight functions for over 22 months, in addition to non-provision of electricity generating set for the legislative arm of the council to enable it function well.

“Zero budget allocation to the office of the House Leader; zero level of accountability and transparency by not rendering to the Council for consideration and debate, monthly statements of income and expenditures as stipulated by Section 52 (c) of the Local Governments’ Law of Ogun State”.

The 3-month suspension slammed on Ayorinde by the lawmakers however, followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ward 6, Hon. Akinbami Abiodun Mutiu, after which the entire lawmakers passed a “Vote of No Confidence” on the Chairman, consequent upon a voice vote conducted by the House Leader, Hon. Sikiru Sanni.

“Inspite of the above notice of misconduct, I urge this honorable House to speedily transmit a copy of this notice to the appropriate quarters including the office of Mr. Governor for a fair and equitable process of impeachment as enshrined in Section 37 (subsection 1-11) of the local government law of Ogun State.”

Consequently, the legislators ordered that the Chairman hands over all the council’s property at his possession to Vice Chairman of the council, Hon. Ayoola Oluajo forthwith.

The lawmakers however, forwarded copies of their resolutions to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and heads of all the security agencies in the State.