LASU partners Asian-African Chamber of Commerce on World Bicycle Day

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State University, LASU, through its School of Transport and Logistics, is partnering with the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nigeria chapter to celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, 2023.

Addressing a press conference on the LASU campus in Ojo, Lagos, the President of the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Arinle Ahmed, said that the event tagged:”Royal Edition”, would be used to promote cycling as an effective means of transportation and healthy lifestyle and to celebrate its impact on the environment.

He explained that in 2018, the United Nations made a declaration that a particular date be set aside to promote cycling in a bid to address climate change and promote good health.

According to him the first edition held in 2019 in LASU, but COVID-19 stalled the second in 2020.

“This event would be used to raise awareness about the increasing need for sustainable mobility, promote the use of non-polluting means of transport and develop a culture of cycling in Lagos State University and Iba Kingdom,” he said.

He said the LASU community and other guests would participate in a range of cycling activities, including a cycling marathon to be flagged off at the palace of Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba Adeshina Sulaimon Raji and terminate in front of the university main auditorium.

Ahmed also announced awards, cash prizes, medal presentations and a trip to Netherlands for outstanding participants.

“The necessary education and awareness is ongoing regarding cycling and we are partnering with organisations to donate bicycles to us. The purpose is to establish a cycling club,” he added.

The convener said the event would be attended by representatives of the Dutch Embassy in Nigeria among others.

Earlier, the Dean, School of Transport, Prof. Charles Asenime, lauded the initiative, adding that the culture of riding bicycle had evolved.

Asenime said apart from the benefits that cycling confer on the physical condition of a cyclist, it also helps to reduce pollution that accompanies some other forms of transportation.