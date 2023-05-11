LASTMA educates youths on traffic management

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has educated and trained some youths on rules and regulations in traffic management in Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said this in a statement after addressing pupils of Kids Court School, Surulere, Lagos during their visit to the agency’s headquarters in ,Oshodi, Lagos.

Oreagba charged both the pupils and the teachers to be good traffic ambassadors and agents of change to their families, in order to ensure orderliness and safety always.

According to the General Manager pupils and teachers numbering over 50 male and female were educated on various traffic signs.

These include Prohibitory and Warning signs which must be obeyed by motorists on the roads.

The statement released by the Director of Public Affairs Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, said that the General Manager was represented by Assistant Controller, Adeoye Oluyemi James (Rover).

Oreagba, according to the statement, said that students were enlightened on the negative impacts of traffic congestion on human life and the need to regularly ensure free flow of traffic on roads.

He explained further that traffic management and control were central to human activities.

The LASTMA boss said that traffic affects all aspects of human endeavours and pursuits as it determines travel time and arrival.

He emphasised on why students and other pedestrians should not walk on the road while backing traffic flow.

” Crossing in between two big vehicles, crossing at non- Zebra crossing designated areas and crossing on the highways including other road activities, students should desist from these for safety.

“The Lagos State School Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme (LASTSAP) is carefully designed and a unique traffic education programme for primary/secondary school students aimed at developing a better understanding of road traffic safety.

“The programme is also aimed at reducing the impact of trauma on our roads as well as protecting the future and ensuring sustainable development by catching them young,”Oreagba said.

He maintained that youth segment was an essential key in the development of any nation.

The general manager said that they had the potential and capability to make change happen for themselves, their communities and the rest of the world.

Oreagba said that the Lagos State Government recently deployed 500 Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices, hand-held cameras, to personnel of the agency.

He said it was in order to enhance transparency and as part of modern technological innovations in addressing transport management challenges.

Earlier in her address the Key Stage Lead of the school, Mrs Oluwatunmise Oluwaseyi, thanked the LASTMA management for educating their pupils on laws pertaining traffic management and control in Lagos.

She said that inculcating traffic road signs into pupils at a tender age would go a long way in reducing all man-made infractions and accidents on roads.(NAN).