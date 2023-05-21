Last-Minute Call: Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Clark tells Buhari

Chief Edwin Clark

…condemns re-appointment of sacked Abba as PTF Chair

By Henry Umoru

South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has condemned in very strong terms the re-appointment of sacked Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of Police Trust Fund, PTF.

According to the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the re-appointment of Abba appears to be compensation for the roles he allegedly played during the 2015 general elections.

In a letter to President Nuhannadu Buhari, Clark, who urged Buhari to re-examine his actions as he winds up his tenure, stressed that Nigerians could not also forget in a jiffy the perceived disloyal action of the PTF boss when, as IGP, he went to the airport to receive Buhari, without the knowledge and or authorisation of his principal, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was the President at the time.

That action, according to Clark, led to Abba’s sack from the Police Force.

The Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, also advised Buhari to obey court rulings, including those delivered on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by releasing him.

“Today, Buhari is eulogising and praising the legacy of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, his peaceful conduct during the 2015 general elections, when he conceded defeat”, he said.

“The question the president should ask himself is what legacy does he want to leave after his years as civilian president? Is that of compensating people with appointments, most times the juicier ones, for aiding and executing wrong acts, such as he has just done for Suleiman Abba and his cohorts, who were alleged to have conspired and worked to remove Dr. Jonathan from office at all cost?

“Is it that of breaching the Constitution of the country? Is it that of nepotism? Is it that of leaving the country more divided and more devastated than he met it?

“There is still room to make amends within the remaining few days that Mr. President has embarked on appointing people to offices if it can be evenly distributed to all sections of the country, as stipulated in the Federal Character laws, and not in a manner of compensating wrongdoing.

“I also advise President Buhari to obey court rulings, including that delivered on Nnamdi Kanu. And as he winds up his tenure, to re-examine his actions.”