Landlord in court over tenant’s eviction

A 44-year-old landlord, Ganiu Tajudeen, who allegedly threw his tenant’s property out of his apartment without a quit notice, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on breach of the peace and unlawful eviction.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on April 27 at 10.30 a.m., at No. 5, Titilayo St., Laisu Road, Ikotun, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant unlawfully entered into the house of Mr Olamilekan Oloyede and threw his property out after his tenancy expired.

According to the prosecutor, the landlord failed to serve the tenant any quit notice but took the laws into his hands.

Aigbokhan added that the defendant stole items worth N144,000 from the tenant.

The prosecutor said that the stolen items included an Elemax power generator worth N50,000, a pressing iron worth N10,000, an aluminum sheet worth N14,000 and a 42-inch Samsung television set worth N70,000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 287, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the landlord bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Ariyo adjourned the case until May 22 for mention. (NAN)