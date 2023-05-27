Lancelot records another milestone, sets up travelling filmfest

By Benjamin Njoku

Six years after he established the famous Benin Film Academy in collaboration with Igebinedon University, Okada in 2017, Lancelot Imasuen has recorded yet another milestone as the maiden edition of his new travelling film festival better known as International Student Film Festival holds soon.

The festival, which opens at the Igbinedion University Okada from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, is dedicated to the student artists.

According to the founder, the festival will be hosted yearly on campuses within and outside the shores of Nigeria. Interested students are advised to submit their English subtitles entries, which length limit will not be more than 20 minutes for Best short films, and 45 minutes for Best Student Feature Film respectively.

Lined up activities include film screening, awards presentations, certificate of participation and deserving prizes to filmmakers during the film festival event.

Dr Charles Okwuowulu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, has been announced as the jury head. Other members include Dr Folakemi Ogungbe, a lecturer at National Film Institution, Jos, Richard Liloma (film lecturer/ filmmaker), Dr Finest Uwaoma Nwazue (film lecturer/filmmaker), Sarah Nana Baawah Kuntoh of the University of Media Arts and communication, Nafti campus, Ghana, and Joseph Aketema,from the same University.

The likes of Prof Jude Akudonobi of University of California, Professor Emmanuel Emasealu, Professor Barclays F. Ayakoroma, Professor Osakue Stevenson-Omoera were also appointed as members of the advisory board of the festival.

Explaining the idea behind the festival, the popular film director said setting up ISFF was in line with his passion for grooming and empowering the youths of this country.

For the ‘Gvnor’ as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans, setting up of ISFF will not only help to strengthen the capacity of the country’s film industry, but also, it will give emerging filmmakers a sense of belonging.