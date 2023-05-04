Lamidi Apapa suspends Kenneth Okonkwo, 11 others over alleged anti-party activities

By Idowu Bankole

The Labour Party National Executive Council led by Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has suspended the Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, and 11 other party executives over what it described as unruly behaviour against Alhaji Lamidi Apapa’s leadership.

The suspension was announced at one of its meetings on Wednesday in Bauchi State.

The 12 members were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa’s led-Labour Party leadership, which include issuing a statement without the authority of the party.

The suspension of the party chieftains was contained in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Bauchi State, North Central Nigeria.

The communique partly reads: “That the NEC in session also considers the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G. Igene, Egnr. Adeola Adebanjo, Pst. Funke Awolowo, Sam Emeka Okpala, Barr. Folusho Leigh, Folakemi Collins, Com. Olubunmi Adesanya, Lanre Adenuga and Dr Olatubosun Oswald for their anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against the party leadership which include issuing statements without the authority of the party.”

“The NEC in session, therefore, suspended them from the party.”

Confirming the suspension of other members who attended the NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba, Delta state,the party stated

“The National Executive Council also examined the anti-party activities of some of its members and resolved as follows:

“Reaffirmed and upheld the decision of the Ogun state executive of Labour Party that earlier expelled Mr. Kehinde Shogunle, Engr. Akinpelu Shogunle, Engr. Lukmon Jagun Abiodun, Mr. Tokunbo Peters, Bukola Shoyooye, Barr. Oluwafemi Ibiayo, Feson Gbadebo, Dayo Folarin, Adeshina Shojobi, Bamjoko Ajekpe, Tuned Taiwo, Olatunde Abolade, Abosede Lamidi, Malik Olaleye, Adesegun Banmodu, Rev. Olufolabi Adebayo, over their failure to pay memberships dues for over six (6) months thus contravening Articles 9 (3) of LP constitution 2019 as amended and thus forfeited their membership.

“That NEC in session suspended all the National Working Committee (NWC) members and States Chairmen and Secretaries over contempt of the FCT High Court Restraining Order who participated the illegal NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba Delta state and recommended them for disciplinary actions and also investigate them for fraudulent and anti-party activities over their conduct of the 15th April 2023 Gubernatorial primaries in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states directed by Barr Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary to include: Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, Comrade Mrs. Ladi Illiya, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Chief Innocent Okeke Agumba, and Mrs. Dudu Manuga. All the States Chairmen and secretaries that attended that illegal NEC meeting.”