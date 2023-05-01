Laila’s exhibition documenting hairstyles as art form

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

In the traditional African society, even among many today, a lot of the women who weave the hairs of other women into different intricate patterns for fees, never considered their works as an art form.

But with increased self-awareness, education, and exposure, women (and also men) who render these services to their clients have come to realize that there is little or no difference between them and painters, sculptors, cavers, and other visual artists, hence they are now called makeup artists.

And yet, even at that, until Laila Cadne-Rahman came, none of those makeup artists has ever dared to practise as a full-fledged artist and showcase his or her works in a formal art exhibition – at least, not to the knowledge of this arts journalist. Laila, therefore can be considered as a pioneer of this innovative idea.

“I realized some days ago that ‘Beauty in Its Time’ (title of the exhibition) was about me holding unto the memory of my mum and the experience that I had with her. She is late now. That is where the inspiration came from. She used to sell Mary Kay (beauty products) back then. She was like a distributor of the products in Lagos. Makeup artist is how I started expressing my creativity professionally,” Laila told Vanguard during a press preview organized as a runup to her exhibition scheduled for Sunday, May 14, 2023, by 4.00 p.m. at Art Hotel, Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Lagos.

“Beauty in its Time”, which will be curated into an exhibition, is a photo series film documentary by Laila. It celebrates the art, diversity and richness of beauty in the Nigerian culture through the medium of hair and makeup.

According to the organizers, the project will not only celebrate the diversity and richness, but also the art form of hair and makeup. The exhibition will also feature a series of portraits, showcasing a range of hairstyles emphasizing the versatility and beauty of Nigerian hairstyles, as well as educate viewers about cultural significance of the hairstyles from different eras in Nigerian history, while highlighting the role that hair plays in African culture. “So, it’s thinking about how it has evolved to be a respected professional career,” said the artist.

She also spoke about people that started the art before her, saying they paved the way for young people like her to be successful as it is. “The project,” she said, “is also about getting the archival works, what it was like before it became what it is now, what their experience was like, how difficult or easy it was for friends and families to accept them as makeup artists or hairdressers – even for the men. That’s essentially what the project is about – a photo series film documentary (of this art form) from the 60s to 2020s.”

Laila Cadne-Rahman, described as an accomplished multidisciplinary artist and beauty entrepreneur, debuted her film-making career in 2018 with the short film documentary, “MMA NMA” – Beauty of a mother, which went on to show at African International film Festival, AFRIFF.

She released another project, “ANTI”, in 2019, a short story which gave her the opportunity to work with notable brands including Guaranty Trust Bank, Gionee, Pernord Ricard, Wema Bank, Toshiba, Godrej-Darling and Mega Growth Nigeria, Blank Magazine UK, Jumia and Canon.

She has also worked with notable media personalities, artists and influencers including Tems, Uncle Waffles, Bayo Oke Lawal of Orange Culture, Temi Adeniji (MD Warner Music Africa), Aderenle Adesina (ED, NPA), Damilola Odunfuwa, Denola Grey, DJ Cuppy, Michelle Dede, Zainab Balogun, Nicole Chikwe FK Abudu, Nicole Asinugo, Ugonna Ibe, Jola, Valerie Ike, Linda Ejiofor, Fade Ogunro, Stephanie Coker, Aphrodija, Idia Aisen and others.

“Beauty in its Time” will be curated by curator and designer, Ugonna Ibe, founder of Yenwa Gallery.

