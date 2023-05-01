Lagos Veterinary Association marks World Veterinary Day

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association joins its counterparts around the country and indeed around the world to mark this year’s World Veterinary Day Slated for 29th of April this year. It is a day set apart to honor the lifesaving work performed by veterinarians around the world.

The theme for this years celebration is ‘Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession’.

The Association flagged this year’s celebration with an online meeting with distinguished veterinarians on a panel session giving keynote addresses.

The chairman of the Association, Dr Mark Ofua stated that the veterinary profession is a noble and rewarding career path that requires a strong academic foundation and a passion for animal health care. However, to truly serve the diverse needs of our communities and patients, we must be committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness in our field.

As an industry he added, we must recognise and address the systemic barriers that have limited access to veterinary education, continuing education and career opportunities for under represented groups. We must also actively see to recruit and retain individuals from diverse backgrounds while providing them with the necessary support and resources to thrive in the profession. We must actively seek to bridge the divide between the veterinarians finding their feet still in the profession and those that are well established through the process of mentorship , inclusive policies, improved continuing education, partnerships and engagement.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of the State, the Director of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Rasheed Macauley, a passionate professional, who was a panellist quipped that while ‘MEDICAL DOCTOR TREATS HUMAN ; VET DOCTOR TREATS HUMANITY’, stating that the veterinarian was a bastion of society.

Another panellist Dr (mrs) Remi Oyedeji, a prominent veterinarian in Lagos State and CEO of Joy Veterinary Services stated that promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary profession is apt at this point in time, especially in a world that is fast changing and dynamic.

A world that is bridging the gender gap,where inequality and gender bias / discrimination are almost eroded across the globe.

This global phenomenon has brought about equity and inclusiveness(at least to some extent) of great men and women who have great ideas to utilise their ideas in changing the world for better, bringing transformation that is extraordinary and beneficial to mankind.

Dr Puspa Ramloo, co-director and Senior Veterinary surgeon at House of Pluto, another panellist, said that we should be ready for the transformation in Veterinary profession in Nigeria. In order to achieve this every veterinarian should be ready to evolve and adapt. Fostering professionalism, fresh perspectives and understanding can be achieved by implementing DEI in not only in professional environments but within each individual. We should start with education, be it from home, school henceforth to university and organizations. Diversifying and including different background which covers gender, socioeconomic, skills and culture could bring more benefits and value to the table as equity to Veterinary field.

In giving his opinion, Professor Tayo Omobowale, a distinguished professor and erudite scholar in the Medicine Department of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan opined that in promoting Awareness and Education, Veterinary organisations, Educational institutions and Employers must through workshops, trainings and diversity-focused curricula cultivate a cultural awareness amongst veterinarians. Equipping students with a broader understanding of diversity and it’s importance in veterinary medicine can foster a more inclusive profession.

In conclusion , promoting diversity, equity and inclusiveness is crucial for the veterinary profession to best serve the diverse needs of our communities and animal patients. We urge all members of the veterinary industry to join us on this mission.