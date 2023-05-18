Lagos state govt commends Paul Okoku for charity works

The Lagos State government has heaped encomiums on the founder of Greater Tomorrow Children Fund (GTCF) Paul Okoku for his philanthropic works in the country.

Disclosing this during the commissioning of 25 modern chairs and five giant-sized tables to St. Paul’s Nursery and Primary School, Ebute Metta, Education Secretary in Lagos Mainland Local Government Education Board, Tajudeen Tijani hailed Paul Okoku for being at the forefront of caring for the needs of less privileged children in the state and by extension Nigeria.

Recall that last week, Paul Okoku, a

1984 AFCON silver-medal winner did donate chairs and tables to his former elementary school, with the commissioning of the furniture which cost around N800, 000 is done by the Education Secretary in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Education Board.

Speaking to reporters after the groundbreaking commissioning, Tijani, who recalled the many kind gestures that Okoku had benevolently extended towards school pupils in the local government, noted that, ”the impact of Okoku’s philanthropy and generousity is not in doubt as he has overtime provided our pupils with sporting accessories, trophies, generator set, computers and printers”.

The Education Secretary, who stressed that the latest donation of chairs and tables will aid pupils to learn in a conducive environment’, expressed the appreciation of the Lagos government to Okoku.

He said, ”we all know Paul Okoku because not only was he a former footballer, who played to the highest level at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, he has continued to stay relevant by doing so much charity works since he stopped playing football. Okoku is doing something that other individuals and foundations should learn from in order for the future of our children to be better and more prosperous .

“On behalf of the Lagos State government, on whose authority I am here to commission these beautiful chairs, tables and revamped classroom for Nursery pupils, we thank Paul Okoku for extending his finance towards the growth, education and development of our young ones”.