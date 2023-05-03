Lagos squash int’l classics: $18,000 prize up for grabs

The Lagos State Squash Association, LSSA, in partnership with Premier Lotto, has announced the 2023 Lagos International Squash Classics with a prize money of $18,000 dollars up for grabs.

The host, and Chairman, LSSA, Tomi Falase, speaking at the press briefing to herald the week-long International Squash competition, disclosed that the tournament would go a long way to improving the home-based players.

The press briefing held at the Sports Bar of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State, on Tuesday.

The Lagos International Squash competition is expected to serve-off from May 9 to May 13, with players from Germany, France, England, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Czech Republic, among others, competing alongside Nigeria’s home-based stars.

Falase, during his address, noted that the squash classic was an avenue and a window to showcase Nigerian talents to the world.

“This is an exciting moment for us, this is an international event with players across the world to compete with Nigerian players.

“For the men’s category, the prize money is $12,000, while the winners for the women’s category, the prize money is $6,000. Aside this, players will also go home with ranking points.

“We are excited about this competition coming to fruition and I believe that our players will do well,” Falase said.

The chairman also said that the tournament won’t be a one-off.

Also speaking at the event was Yusuf Durosinlorun, the representative of the President of The Nigeria Squash Federation, NSF, Boye Oyerinde.

He noted that the competition will not only benefit Lagos State, but the whole country.

“The benefits of the competition are enormous because there will be a lot of players outside Lagos and Nigeria competing.

“Another huge benefit is that it is a 200-point ranking tournament, which will also improve our country’s international rankings. My prayer is that a Nigerian should win the tournament.

“We are lucky to have a wild card from the international body of squash because the draws were not made in Nigeria, but by Professional Squash Players Association (PSA).

“The time schedules for the game will vary from day to day and we have all the logistics ready ahead of the game,” he said.

Also speaking at the press briefing was Oluwatoyin Gaffar, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, LSSC.

He said that the state expected a carnival-like Lagos International Squash competition when it serves off.

The international squash classic with $18,000 prize money for men and women categories will kick off May 9 and end with a final match on May 13.

Gafaar, who restated the commitment of the state government to sports development, noted that the state would continue to witness more landmark international tournaments.

“This is one classics for which we have applauded the partnership between Lagos State and Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu). We we have been on this journey for a while.

“This competition, Lagos International Squash Classic, is unique because it is a ranking tournament recognised by the world body.

“We are happy because we will be hosting players from across the globe, participating alongside our home-based players.

““”We will always identify and support this competition because we are always showing interest in the development of sports and at this time around, we will do more,” he said.

Gafaar also expressed the intention of the commission to encourage more home-grown talents and groom them to stardom, a vision that the international squash classic represents, he noted.

“We look forward to a carnival like tournament with such an international feel in the world of squash game.

“The game is a good one that encourages sportsmanship and is already developed in Nigeria.

“Hopefully, we are going to have exciting games with Nigerian talents and their foreign counterparts. We are proud to be associated with squash association,” he said.

Sharing same view was Wasiu Sanni, Head of LSSA Technical Department, who said that Lagos State is renowned for grooming talents at the grassroots, noting that the international classic would further improve the competitive skill of home-based player.

“We in Lagos State pride ourselves as groomer of talents; we have a robust grassroots development programme. This tournament couldn’t have come at a better time for our players.

“I believe we will continue to build on the success of this tournament, kudos to LSSA and Premier Lotto,” Sanni said.

Mistura Durosinlorun, a junior champion and a participant at the forthcoming international classics, said that the opportunity to feature in the tournament excites her.

“I’m excited that I get to play alongside top rated players. This will help us. We are three junior players that will be playing and we are grateful for the opportunity.

“Every point made in the course of this game should be celebrated because playing with other amazing players will help sharpen our competitive skill,” she said.

Aderonke Ojediran, the Media Officer to LSSA added that 24 men and 16 women will be jostling for the $18,000.

“From May 7 players from all invited countries are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport; we’d also like to appeal to all our friends in the media to give this event good publicity,” she said.