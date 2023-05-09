Lagos Squash Classics: We’ll try ‘jollof rice’ — International players

Some international players participating in the 2023 Lagos State International Squash Classics, on Tuesday, said they would experiment with local delicacies at the tournament.

The tournament serves-off from May 9 (today) to May 13 at the Sir Molade-Okoya Indoor Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The squash tournament approved by Professional Squash Players Association, PSA, features players from France, Germany, Hong Kong, England, among others as well as host country, Nigeria.

In separate interviews with newsmen, the players talked about their experiences with Nigerian food, since their arrival on May 7, and their expectation from the tournament.

They said they were willing to taste local delicacies as part of cultural exchange at the tournament.

Jan Wipperforth from Germany, ranked 266 by PSA, said even though he was willing to eat Nigerian food such as jollof rice and pounded yam, he would take it easy because his ultimate goal was to move past the first round.

“I tried a local meal, it was spicy. So, I’ll take it easy with the meals so they don’t upset my tummy. I need to be in the best shape in this PSA tournament.

“Usually, I don’t get past the first round in the tournament; I hope my fortune will change and I will get into the second round and proceed from there,” he said.

Lesli Gadde, from France, currently ranked 175, said he would like to experience what the country had to offer and would take the tournament one day at the time.

“The people are friendly. I will love to try the local cuisines but I have to wait till the tournament is over. I don’t want to jeopardise my chances at this tournament.

“The weather is hot, but I’ll adjust. I’m taking it easy, one day at the time. No pressure, I hope to proceed to the finals,” he said.

Sharing the same view was Lea Barbeau, from France, ranked 108. He said Nigerians were hospitable and she hoped to get to the finals.

“It’s being amazing since I got here. I have tried some snacks and they tasted good; I’m currently seeded No. 2 and my ultimate goal is to get to the finals and win.

“Since I have been here, the Nigerians I have come in contact with have been amazing, willing to assist. I hope to have a great experience,” she said.

Rerhe Idonije, a member of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), told newsmen that the international players would have a feel of the hospitality of Lagos State as the Centre of Excellence.

“Here in Lagos Nigeria, we’re very happy. As you know sports is a leveler; its almost the only thing that can bring people from across the world without bias.

“We’ve players here from England, Germany, Egypt and others; Lagos is safe and open. We welcome the world and we hope to have more of this tournament,” she said.

Boye Oyerinde, President, Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), applauded the Lagos State Squash Association, LSSA, for putting squash on the world map.

“It is highly commendable that they have been able to put this together, it is no mean feat.

“We do hope to have more sponsors come on board and make this a tournament to look forward to yearly,” he said.

The tournament is sponsored by Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu) in partnership with Lagos State. (NAN)