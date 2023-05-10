Lagos Squash Classics: Onaopemipo, Gabriel, others qualify for 2nd round

Lesli Godde from France

Nigeria’s number one ranked squash player, Adegoke Onaopemipo, began his campaign at the ongoing Lagos International Squash Classics with a resounding win over Brice Nicola at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The tourney which served-off May 9 began on an impressive for Onaopemipo who defeated Nicolas Price from France, winning in three straight sets in the opening round of the tourney.

The 23-year-old won 11-5,11-5 and 11-7 to aggregate 3-0.

“It’s a good start and I want to maintain this win for as far as I can go at the tournament, I’m taking it easy, one game at a time.

“The tournament is an opportunity to test myself with some of the best players in the world who are here present,” he said.

Other Nigerians who also advanced to the second round are Abel Shedrack who edged Jan Wipperfurth from Germany 3-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5) while Femi Shedara lost 3-1 (11-13,4-11, 12-10) to his countryman Kehinde Temitope.

Wipperfurth was unable to actualise his wish of moving to the second round of the tournament, “all I wanted was to move past the first round; I need to work harder,” he said.

Olufunmilayo Gabriel also sealed his second-round spot with a 3-0 (11-6,11-1, 11-2) win over Faruq Suliamon 3-1.

Manu Paquemar, a French journalist who lost in the first round of the event, blamed the humid weather in Lagos and his inability to train at the glass court prior to his game for his 3-0 defeat to 19-year-old Seif Tamer from Egypt.

Tamer won the encounter 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.

“It was really hot, and I was unable to train on the court which made it difficult. I made some errors, but it’s okay, better luck for me next time.

“It was not the best of games from me. I was unlucky,mhe’s not that better. The weather here (in Lagos) and the fact that I could not train on the glass court before my game affected me a lot,” said.

Tamer, who is the fifth-best player in Egypt, said it was a great feeling for him winning his first-ever squash game outside the shores of Egypt.

He hopes his bright start can lead him to glory at the tourney dubbed the ‘Challenger Tour.’

“It is a good experience for me to win my first game outside Egypt. I played through the middle and made him do the running throughout the game. I hope to continue that in my next game and hopefully win this event.

“I’m looking forward to the draws of the next round,” he said.

India’s Pradeep Malik also lost 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-3) to Aaron Allpress from England just as Egypt’s Omar ElKattan beat Henrik Mustonen from Finland 3-0 (11-5, 12-10, 12-10).

The tourney which features players from Germany, France, England, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Czech Republic competing alongside Nigeria’s home-based stars will end on May 13.

The winner in the men’s category will win 12,000 dollars, while the winner in the women category will get 6,000 dollars.

For second-round bout, Ayomide Michael will face Yusuf Elsherif from Egypt.

In the women’s category, Torrie Malik will face Titilayo Akinleye while Taiwo Ebifemi competes against Isaac Blessing.

Mariam Ashraf from Egypt will look to deny Modupe Faniyi a place in the next round.

Fast-rising Nigerian squash star, Mistura Durosinlorun will face Busayo Olatunji, while Rofiat Abdulazeez and Udeme James will compete for a place in the second round.

Also, Awawu Balogun will face Malak Fathy just as Favour Utukpe and Delight Temple will clash in a win-or-bust encounter.

Idowu Ogunyemi will also look to deny Lea Barbeau from France a place in the next round. (NAN)