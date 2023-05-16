Lagos residents express fear over rising criminal activities on Badagry expressway

By Efe Onodjae and Angela Onah

Mechanic and Beif bus-stops on Mile Two /Badagry expressway, have become a hotbed for criminals, as they attack, maim and dispossess residents of their valuables, daily.

In one of the attacks a few months ago, an apprentice in a hair salon that was sent on an errand, was killed by armed men at Mechanic bus-stop, after she was dispossessed of an unspecified amount of money.

Last week Tuesday, a man identified as Onyeka Olikaeze, narrowly escaped a robbery attack by two armed men at the Beif bus stop on that axis

Consequently, residents of the area have called on the Police to come to their rescue by putting an end to the criminals’ reign of terror.

According to the residents, the criminals operated between 5am and 7am, when residents would be leaving for their respective work and business places and between 8pm and 12 midnight .

Their modus operandi include standing at the popular bus-stops pretending to be commuters, only to strike at the slightest opportunity.

Residents said sometimes, the armed men would fire gunshots in the air , causing commuters waiting for commercial buses to scamper in fear, only to forcefully collect their valuables

Recalling his experience with Vanguard, Mr. Onyeka said, “ I was waiting for a commercial bus to go to the market at about 6:40 am, on May 9,2023, when two young men who pretended to be passers-by approached me.

“They demanded money from me and when I resisted, they brought out their guns. In fear I handed over all the cash I had to them. But they took my phone and instructed me to transfer money to them.

“ As I was opening my banking application, the two armed men sighted a group of men walking towards us . They quickly stopped a tricyclist and jumped in.

“But the group of men succeeded in apprehending one of the robbers while the other managed to escape.

But for the group of men that came to my rescue, I would have lost a huge amount of money to the thieves.

When contacted to inform him of the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that he was oblivious of the incident.

He however assured that the command would act on the information .