Lagos re-seals 12 structures in Banana Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, and the State Task Force have re-sealed 12 buildings and pulled down two illegal fences.

The exercise was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directives over buildings in Banana Island and its environs.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, who led the operation, stated that the structures were sealed for various contraventions ranging from buildings without approval, failure to obtain authorisation to commence construction from LASBCA, and breaking the government seal, among others.

Oki stressed that the ongoing removal and sealing of those buildings in Banana Island, and also across the state, was geared towards compelling compliance to bring sanity to the built sector.

Recall that a seven-storey building under construction recently collapsed in Banana Island, leaving one person dead.

Consequently, Governor Sanwo-Olu promptly paid an on-the-spot inspection to the site, suspending further construction of any structure in the Island and its environs.