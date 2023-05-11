Lagos police arrest ‘one-chance’ syndicate, rescue victim

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested two members of a syndicate that specialises in robbing unsuspecting passengers with their car.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin identified the suspects as Folashade Sholagbe, 36, a female and Seun Oke, 29, male.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Ikeja area of the state after their victim raised an alarm.

“Eagle-eyed officers of Iju Division arrested the suspects following their victim’s scream for help,” he said.

The image-maker said that the suspects usually picked up unsuspecting passengers with intent to rob them of their valuables.

“The suspects specialised in picking their victims with their Corolla car at 7up by Toll gate,” he said.