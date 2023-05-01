Lagos inaugurates electric buses for public transport

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS State government has taken the delivery of the first set of electric buses for public transportation in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the vehicles would reduce carbon emissions and increase efficiency, adding that residents could now welcome cost-efficient transportation in the state.

The governor said the initiative was achieved owing to the state government’s partnership with Oando Clean Energy Limited.

He said“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer. With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop while in transit,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Our new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation.”