Lagos-Ibadan gridlock: Explore alternative route, FRSC advises motorists

FRSC-operatives

By James Ogunnaike

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has advised motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan express road to explore alternative routes to their destinations.

The advice, according to a statement by FRSC became imperative following a massive gridlock caused by a fuel-laden tanker that fell and spilt its content around the Ibafo area of Ogun State in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the commission, road users going into and out of Lagos are advised to explore routes, such as Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos-bound vehicles and others to take Abeokuta through Sagamu Interchange as well as for Ibadan bound vehicles.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, while emphasizing that the commission and other relevant agencies were on top of the situation, he stated that the content of the fallen tanker had been successfully trans-loaded into another tanker.

He stated that men of the state fire service were on standby.

Kazeem attributed the gridlock to some impatient motorists who chose to drive against traffic, thereby affecting the free flow of traffic in all available exit routes.

The statement partly read, “A road traffic crash involving a loaded tanker occurred in the early hours of today under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressways. FRSC and other agencies have been on top of the situation since the occurrence of the crash.

“The contents of the fallen tanker have been successfully trans-loaded into another and men of Ogun State Fire Service are on standby in case of any eventuality.

“Unfortunately, some inpatient drivers who choose to drive against the flow of traffic from all available exit points have done so, thereby causing traffic jams not only for the outward Lagos section where the RTC occurred alone but also, the inward Lagos section as well.”

It was gathered that the crash occurred as a result of the driver’s fatigue and loss of control.