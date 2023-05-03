Lagos govt shuts another popular grocery store over expired products

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, shut down a popular store, Chimezie Store, located at No 19, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, for allegedly selling expired products to members of the public.

It was gathered that the store was sealed during a sting operation as part of the ongoing zero tolerance on unwholesome items across the state.

Recall that barely a month ago, the agency sealed two major supermarkets found displaying expired products on their shelves for sales at GRA, Ikeja,

In the latest operation, officials of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA, stormed the grocery store and discovered the expired products.

Following the discovery of the products,

LASCOPA officials, immediately, sealed the store premises to halt further sales of the products to members of the public.

In a brief statement released by LASCOPA, General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, confirmed that during an inspection exercise carried out by the Monitoring and Enforcement team of the agency, expired products were discovered and confiscated from the store.

Therefore, Solebo warned grocery stores and supermarkets across the state to desist from sales of unwholesome products or face the full wrath of the law accordingly.