Lagos Govt inaugurates 22-member committee for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term swearing-in

Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government says it has inaugurated a 22-member inauguration committee for the swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotos, said in a statement that the committee would coordinate the activities for the May 29 swearing-in ceremony of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Omotoso said that the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, was inaugurated as the Chairman of the committee, while a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs Saidat Oladunjoye, is the Vice-Chairman.

He said that members of the committee would serve on various sub-committees that would organise the inauguration.

According to him, other members of the committee include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo; Mr Abayomi Oluyomi; Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Mrs Aramide Adeyoye; Mr Olawale Musa; Mr Sukanmi Oyegbola; Mr Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Other persons on the list are Mr Kolade Alabi; Mr Bolaji Durojaiye; Mr Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr Hakeem Shittu and Mrs Ayiri Oladunmoye.

“ Mrs Adenike Akanbi will be the Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab as well as Mr Bimbo Onabanjo, as members.”

Omotoso said that the committee had started work.