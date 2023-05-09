Lagos govt, experts mull agenda for urban devt policy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government technocrats in the public service and experts in various fields have stressed the need to set the right agenda for the preparation of the state urban development policy.

They stated this on Tuesday, when they converged in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos Central Business District.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Bamgbose-Martins, at the Agenda Setting Workshop, said that the ongoing preparation of the Lagos State Urban Development Policy was synonymous with the state’s drive to achieve a sustainable built environment that would be the pride of all.

The proposed policy covers a period of 30 years from 2023-2053 with the aim of creating inclusive cities through sound socio-economic foundations.

According to the Physical Planning Commissioner, “The Lagos State Urban Development Policy, when in place, will set the right tone for the development of Lagos State while taking cognizance of all planning index.”

Bamgbose-Martins, who described the workshop, as an appropriate mileage in the step to bequeath a blueprint for the management of the built environment sector in the state, urged participants to give critical inputs to enrich the final outcome and promote ownership of the policy.

He stated that the proposed policy would complement other notable initiatives of the state government to revamp the physical planning sector and birth a 21st Century Lagos Economy.

“It is my belief that to give the much deserved progress in the system, the Lagos State Urban Development Policy will reinforce the new initiatives of involving private professionals in regulatory activities in Physical Planning through the Certified Accreditor Programme, CAP and the Certified Structural Integrity Programme, CSIP”, he said.

The Special Adviser, e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde said that the Urban Development Policy was necessary to address growing urbanisation and attendant consequences, stressing that it would serve as the bedrock of city planning to accommodate the social, economic and infrastructural development of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Technical Committee on the Preparation of the Lagos State Urban Development Policy, Tpl. Adekunle Salami, recalled that the assignment to prepare an urban development blueprint for the State commenced in July 2021 with the approval of state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We have since covered many grounds, including the review of the United Nations Habitat’s concept note on the Lagos State Urban Development Policy, stakeholders engagement and advocacy, baseline assessment visits and requests for memoranda as well as the review of same, among others,” he said.

The former President, Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, NITP, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde, the National President , Association of Town Planning Consultants, Tpl. Muyiwa Adelu and the Project Director, Arctic Infrastructure, Tpl. Lookman Oshodi, who gave goodwill messages, called for a painstaking process that would produce an enduring policy, comparable to what was obtainable in other climes.

Others who spoke at the event include: the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, the Chairman, NITP, Lagos State, Tpl. Tayo Awomosu and National Chairman, Women in Town Planning, Tpl. Riskat Bello, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Gbolahan Toriola, the General Manager, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ms Ajibike Shomade, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Oki and the General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority, Tpl. Daisi Oso were present.