Lagos disburses over N4.2Bn payment of WAEC in 4yrs

.as Sanwo-Olu promises to boost youth empowerment with requisite skills

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government under the administration of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has spent over N4.2 billion in the last four years to fulfil the promise of full payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for pupils.

This came as Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that his administration will continue to empower children and youths with requisite skills for a self-reliant future by providing a suitable path for them based on their skills competence.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks lol on Saturday, while speaking at the year 2023 Children’s Day Celebration with the theme, “More Money for Primary Education,” held at the Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, also said that the state government would continue to collaborate with the private sector through meaningful partnerships and interventions from all stakeholders to provide children and youth in the State with the wings to fly, the environment to develop and the skills to prepare them for a greater tomorrow, while ensuring that no child is left behind.

According to the governor, “We will continue to collaborate with the private sector through meaningful partnerships as well as interventions from all stakeholders to provide you with the wings to fly, the environment to develop and the skills to prepare for a greater tomorrow, while ensuring that no child is left behind.”

While describing the theme of this year’s celebration as a call on leaders to provide more money for primary education, Sanwo-Olu, added that it tells the importance his administration attached to all issues that concern education in State for the sake of the children and the betterment of Lagos in the future. This also restates government’s strategic investment in all aspects of education.

He further disclosed that since 2019, the state government have delivered series of initiatives and intervention programs for the benefit of children in the state to show her commitment to Child Rights protection, welfare and created awareness on issues that are important to making them happy.

Sanwo-Olu added that over N4.2 billion was spent in the last four years to fulfil the promise of full payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees to keep students moving up the ladder and to ensure no student is left behind till the end of secondary school education.

Speaking further, he said, government recognizes the role early childhood education plays in ensuring a better future for children and as part of government efforts to improve teaching and learning in Primary and Secondary Schools across the State, over 1,449 projects have been commissioned covering 1,036 schools across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Communities Development Areas which includes construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of dilapidated Public Schools and supply of composite units of furniture to schools, among other infrastructure projects.

He added that the Eko Excel Program initiated by the government, has revolutionized primary education in the state public primary schools with huge investment and corresponding success in quality education delivery. He stated that over 15,000 primary school teachers were trained and provided with teaching aid devices. While over 450,000 pupils were empowered with personal E-Learning Devices adding that in four years, the government have succeeded in transforming teaching and learning in all her 1,021 public primary schools with the aid of technology.

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu said his administration has reduced, through the Project Zero Program, the rate of out-of-school children by reabsorbing with full kits, a total of 11, 957 pupils back to school to demonstrate our administration’s zero tolerance for “Out of School Children”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Abolaji Abayomi said the state has recorded some enviable results in the performance of pupils and students from her public primary and secondary schools in the last four years due to enhanced funding for the education sector by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

He stressed that the state education sector witnessed a noticeable improvement in the form of infrastructure, a conducive atmosphere, qualitative teaching and learning and a wholesome reward system. The Permanent secretary appreciated the genuine interest and commitment of the Governor and the Deputy Governor to the welfare and comfort of every child in Lagos State.

Highlights of the Children’s day celebration event includes Match Pass by students, symbolic registration of Nursery and Primary One Pupils to the state public schools by the Governor and the cutting of the Year 2023 Children Day Celebration Cake.