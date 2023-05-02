Lagos demolishes shanties on Lekki coastal road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Offences, yesterday, demolished many shanties erected on the Lekki Coastal Road and its environs in the state.

The coastal road, according to the state government, is to serve as an alternate route to motorists along the axis when completed.

The demolition exercise, led by the Chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, followed eviction notice served on the illegal occupants who had constructed makeshift structures, some of which were constructed right under high tension cables running through the area.

Jejeloye explained that the shanties, which had earlier been mapped out by the state government served as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as hideouts to carryout there nefarious acts.

He said: “This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we were here two years ago and even last year.

“Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not for the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service who put out the fire which started off from the shanties.

“Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room to unsafe conditions that is why we have to put an end to it.

“We will not rest on our oars till criminality is stamped out and the environment is free from activities that could lead to avoidable loss of lives and property.”