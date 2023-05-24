Labourer gets 8 strokes of cane for stealing 10 chickens

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that one Adamu Isah‎ be given 8 strokes of the cane for stealing 10 live chickens.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour henceforth.

The convict pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft and begged the court for leniency, promising to be of good behaviour.

Isah was charged with a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chidi Leo told the court that Sani Rabiu reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on May 13.

He said the defendant and two others at large conspired and stole 10 live chickens from a poultry farm located at Kawo.

Leo stated that the defendant who attempted to escape with the chicken in a bag, was arrested while his cohorts, were at large.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 308, 233 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017