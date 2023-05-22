La Liga now belongs to racists – Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior has alleged that La Liga now belongs to racists.

Vinicius was a victim of discriminatory remarks from a fan during the Los Blancos loss to Valancia at the Mestalla on Sunday.

The game was stopped for almost 10 minutes after Vinicius identified the fan in the crowd behind the Valencia goal.

Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea activated Spanish football’s anti-racism protocol, warning fans during the stoppage in play that any further racist comments would result in the game being suspended.

Vinicius initially said he did not wish to continue playing but then decided to carry on after discussions with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Vinicius was shown a red card after he appeared to strike Hugo Duro.

The player posted on his Instagram story after the match: “It wasn’t the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga.

“The competition thinks it’s normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry.’

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists.