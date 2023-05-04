La Liga gives condition for Messi return to Barcelona

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said that for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona, he will have to earn less than he currently earns at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s time with the Ligue 1 champions is expected to come to an early end this summer when his current contract expires.

The Argentina captain was suspended by PSG this week, following an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

The latest action from the club ostensibly was the last straw in the relationship between Messi and the French club.

Reacting to a possible return to Barcelona, Tebas said Barcelona will have to sell players if they intend to foot the current wage bill of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“If Barça signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain.

“His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barça will get a good amount from selling players this summer,” Tebas said.