KwaraLEARN remains my best policy ever — Gov AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin.

Chairman,Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has said that KwaraLEARN remains his best policy since his assumption of office in the last four years been an idea that has positively impacted on economy of the state and live forever.

KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) is a core new education programme by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to deliver dramatic improvements in primary schools using innovative technology, data-driven platforms, high-quality learning materials, effective training and ongoing coaching and support for teachers and school leaders.

Governor AbdulRazaq who said this at a Stakeholder meeting on Thursday at the Annual performance review Meeting and press conference of KwaraLEARN at One in Ilorin said that with KwaraLEARN,the current administration has successfully established an education system whereby the primary schools pupils who are now properly educated would compete with any of their rivals globally.

He however explained that much as his administration would have love to initiate a legislation that should compel political appointees and top government officials also put their wards in government primary schools,they are restricted by the constitutional provisions of Fundamental human rights.

The governor who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary,Rafiu Ajakaye said proper education of primary school pupils will likely improve the economy of such environment by 100% while improper education of primary school pupils would also be a disservice to the economy and even the society at large.

He said,”KwaraLEARN is the most important project of this administration.Project could crumble but idea such as this primary education structure that has been established and consolidated would remain forever.

“Our pupils by the knowledge impacted on them by KwaraLEARN could compare with their mates across the world.

“The technology in the hands of the teachers has made them very efficient and effective.It’s also about ensuring that we have a culture of transparency and accountability.

“When a child is properly brought up the economy of such environment will likely be improved by 100% so also when a child is not properly brought up at primary education level it would reverse the progress of the system.

“We will always support this program because its the best project of this administration.”

For his part, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB Professor Sheu Adaramaja said KwaraLEARN which currently operates in ten local governments will capture all the sixteen councils by September, the beginning of the next session.

He said,”The program started in April 2022. We first started with four pilot local governments namely Baruten,Ilorin East,Offa and Ilorin West.

He said that the success recorded in the four pilot local government areas motivated Governor AbdulRazaq to expand the programme to six other local governments in late December last year.

“The additional six local governments are Ekiti, Ilorin South,Asa, Patigi, Okeero and Irepodun local government are. The trend of the success recorded in the ten local governments has prompted the remaining six councils to ask for their inclusion in the programme because everybody wants to join KwaraLEARN.

As I’m talking to you the programme expansion is underway such that by the next academic session precisely September, the programme will cover every nook and cranny of the State.”he stressed

In addition,he said the programme has contributed to a significant increase in enrolment with a minimum rise of 13% in the no of students enrolled in the last academic session.

Adaramaja also said that KwaraLEARN has distributed essential learning resources and

recruited 7000 teachers with digital devices and empower them to enhance their teaching services.

“The result of it so far from 2022/2023 academic session demonstrated the effectiveness of kwara learn progress in the state,our pupils have shown significant progress with literacy and numeracy with notable gains observed during the last academic session.”he added

Adaramaja also said that KwaraLEARN has given him easy access to track every teacher that fails to deliver to his or her pupils vire the tablet given to them.

“Once any teacher is caught the salary would be withheld and since no teacher want his salary seized everyone has been up and doing in their civic responsibility.

“No more trading in the school like before every teacher is now committed to his and her duties.”