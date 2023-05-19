Kwara North laments marginalization, begs Tinubu for appointment

By Demola Akinyemi

The people of Kwara North under the aegis of The Coalition of Kwara North Groups (CKNG),have appealed for a full ministerial appointment from the fast approaching administration,of the President- elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other stakeholders because the zone has been politically unrewarded by Kwarans since 2019 elections

Chairman, CKNG. Comr. Abdulqadir Yusuf, flanked by other leaders and scores of their supporters said this at a press conference in Ilorin on Thursday.

He particularly said that its the turn of Kwara North to be considered for full ministerial appointment, citing Alh Lai Mohammed Minister of Information and Culture from Kwara South and Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyat Saraki Minister of state for Solid Minerals from Kwara Central both current ministers in the outgoing administration.

Abdulkadir also expressed disappointment that despite the huge votes of the zone for the reelection of Gov AbdulRazaq, and the impressive amount monthly contributed to the state IGR,kwara North has been sidelined in the scheme of things.

He further called for the appointment of a member from Kwara North to be appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kwara state University which they have not been privileged to get since the establishment of the university about thirteen years ago.

The CKNG also demanded that the slot of appointment in Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) vacated by a Kwara Northerner after ending his tenure should be replaced by another person from the zone.

He said”The very least the Kwara Northerners are asking for is simple: in the Federal Executive Council comes May 29, a Kwara Northerner should be a full Minister in the Cabinet.

“There is no greater, higher and better sacrifices as well as selflessness that has never been made and clearly demonstrated by Kwara North, since 1999 up to this moment in 2023.”

He added,”In all honesty, the bitter reality is that Kwara Central and Kwara South have never made even a percent of sacrifices made by Kwara North from 1999 to the present 2023; whether in the past, present and even in the foreseeable future.”

He also recalled that the zone was denied governorship seat in 2019 despite the moral and constitutional provisions of every component of each state in Nigeria to be treated equally.

” Kwara Northerners swallowed the injustice all for the positive growth, progress, development and peaceful co-existence of all Kwarans.

“Sadly however, Kwara North have nothing to show when compared with the other two Senatorial Districts for all their sacrifices, selflessness and loyalty to APC not just as a party, but also for the growth, progress, development and peaceful co-existence of Kwara State.”he stressed.