Kwara governor reappoints Ajakaye as spokesperson

May 29, 2023

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has approved the reappointment of Mr Rafiu Ajakaye as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Susan Oluwole in Ilorin on Monday.

“While congratulating Ajakaye on his reappointment, I admonish him to rededicate himself to his responsibility as the Governor’s Spokesperson,” she said.

