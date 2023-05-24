Kwara gov emerges new Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara state has emerged as the new Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary,Rafiu Ajakaye Wednesday morning to journalists in Ilorin.

According to the statement,the exalted office was bestowed on him by his colleagues.

The governor among others pledged to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF

as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests and aspirations

The statement reads,”I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

It added that,”The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me.

“I hereby pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF whilst recognising and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests and aspirations.

“l will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.”

“As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with His Excellency the President, the National Assembly, all Federal and State institutions, the business community, the civil society, media, and development partners.

“Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF.”