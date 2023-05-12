Kwara Customs rakes N3.6B as IGR to FG’s coffer in 3 months

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Nigeria Customs Service (NIS), Kwara state command has raked N3.6B in the first three months of the year as IGR, even as the command warned smugglers to stay away from the state or face the full wrath of the law.

Kwara state Area Comptroller of the service, Kehinde Ilesanmi addressing a press conference in Ilorin on Wednesday also insisted that the land borders of Kwara state are yet to be reopened.

Speaking on the N3.6B raked to the Federal Government coffers between January and March this year, he stressed that”a comparative analysis with the preceding year 2022 indicates that we have surpassed revenue collected same period last year 2022 with N779.9 million,” he added.

Comptroller Ilesanmi also urged stakeholders to “cooperate with us in the discharge of our statutory responsibilities for the progress of our dear country, more especially at this time when the land border in Kwara is yet to be opened.”

On the seizures made by the Command within the period,he said “the anti-smuggling measures put in place in the command have yielded astronomical successes of 23 seizures of different items.

” They include 873 kegs of PMS of 25liters each which is about N21.8 million liters of PMS; six units of used vehicles of different types; 451 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each); 23 bales of secondhand clothing, one motorcycle used in conveying PMS.

“The cumulative duty paid value (DPV) for all the above seizures is N34.8 million. This surpasses DPV of seizures made in the first quarter of last year 2022 with N25.6 million.”he added.