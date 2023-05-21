Kwankwaso Meeting: Kano raises alarm over Tinubu, Ganduje, Masari leaked audio tape

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

•Alleges plan to cause rift

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government has asked the general public to disregard what it called a mischievous attempt by social media and online publications in the country to lift a story from a purported phone conversation between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ibrahim Kabiru Masari discussing Ganduje’s political relationship with President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement, yesterday, stated that the “exaggerated publicity” on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘’conversation’’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.

Garba’s words: “From all indications, some people who are not comfortable with the long cordiality Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari enjoy are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

“The governor and the president-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them, and would not allow this sound working relationship which has been waxing stronger particularly at this critical time to be destroyed by some self-centered individuals.”

The Commissioner, however, called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such attempt and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the president-elect.

In a leaked phone conversation between Ganduje and Masari, a former placeholder presidential candidate of the APC, the governor is heard lamenting how he was unfairly treated by the president-elect after meeting with the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The governor is also heard saying the calculation by Tinubu in meeting with Kwankwaso was inaccurate.

Recall that Tinubu and Kwankwaso allegedly met for hours in France, discussing a wide range of issues.

This development has continued to raised dust and has become a subject of interest across the country especially among politicians.