Kosisochukwu: The Youngest philanthropist in Nigeria

By Nwafor Sunday

Over the years, Nigerian philanthropists have contributed to the welfare of the people. Most of them have built foundations, and some have given to charity. It is eminent that these philanthropists are concerned, and they try as much as possible to eliminate poverty.

The majority of Nigerians suffer and some die due to insufficient funds to care of themselves. Also, these philanthropists have created job opportunities for youths, and they have also helped small business owners (SMEs).

The youngest philanthropist amongst all, Mr Sunday Godwin Kosisochukwu Onyekwum is the youth who’s efforts is grooming and funding Nigeria’s youths have impacted over 1,200 people across 11 states in the country.

Philanthropic efforts:

In 2019 he paid the West African Examination Council’s fee for 120 students in Anambra, Imo and Enugu states.

He donated 137 motorcycles to youths in Anambra State in 2020 and donated 17 million naira to widows to start up a business.

In 2021 he donated 7 buses and 3 trucks to less privileged people in Enugu State and paid hospital bills to disadvantaged children in the hospital in Cross River State.

In 2022 he built an Anglican church in Obiofia Ibolo Oraifite Ekwusigo Local government area and donated $11,500 to flood victims in Anambra State.