Kogi vigilantes rescue 134 kidnapped in Abuja  

Vigilantes in Kogi State have rescued 134 victims who were abducted from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The victims were rescued during the recent operations of the Kogi vigilantes in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi State, Onogwu Muhammed, said on Monday.

The vigilantes were said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo Forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa.

The rescued victims were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto council area of Nasarawa.

Chairman of the Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

He also acknowledged the support of the state government for security operatives in the state.

The council boss ensured that the victims were properly reunited with their families in their respective councils.

About 92 vigilantes participated in the operation at the Odullo Forest in Kogi LGA after which they advanced to Sardauna in Nasarawa State.

The council boss appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for supporting the vigilantes, which he said had continued to help immensely in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, also praised the vigilantes and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in fighting crime in the state and beyond.

He said the Governor Bello administration would continue to make Kogi State uninhabitable for criminals, reiterating the governor’s commitment to making Kogi the safest state in Nigeria.