Kogi govt approves university in Okunland

The Kogi State government has approved the establishment of a state university, which is to be sited in Okunland, Kogi West Senatorial District of the state.

The proposed institution will be the third state-owned university in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said Governor Yahaya Bello had directed the transmission of the right legislative instruments to the Kogi State House of Assembly to ensure the passage of the Bill establishing the university.

Fanwo noted that a university in Okunland, which was approved by the state government through its Executive Council on Wednesday, would address the gap in the educational infrastructure as it relates to higher education in the area.

He said: “The decision of the State Government was informed by the need to take university education to the doorstep of people across the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

“There is the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, in the eastern flank of the state; Confluence University of Science and Technology at Osara in the Central District of the state.

A university in Okunland will address the gap in the educational infrastructure as it relates to higher education in Okunland.

“The governor has directed the transmission of the right legislative instruments to the legislature to ensure the passage of the Bill establishing the University.”

Fanwo stressed that the Governor Yahaya Bello administration would continue to ensure governance of equity, fairness and justice by ensuring that all parts of the state enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“This is crucial to sustenance and social cohesion in the state. We congratulate the great people of Okunland as, finally, a state government has considered it expedient to site a university in a district that boasts of some of the best brains in Nigeria,” the statement read.