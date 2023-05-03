Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello marks 38th birthday

Rashida Bello

By Fortune Eromosele

The wife of the Kogi State governor, Rashida Yahaya Bello, May 2nd, clocked 38 years, as she alluded her life’s journey to God’s faithfulness.

Bello, while addressing a cluster of dignitaries stated that her life was a miracle and product of God’s faithfulness.

She said, “If I’m asked to describe my life, I’ll call it a miracle, small moments like the joy of being with all my loved ones in health peace and joy, and the big ones like the giant strides God has helped me take. They have all led me to this point and I can say that I am a product of God’s faithfulness and a part of His plan for humanity.

“For these and more, I am grateful and I feel fulfilled that through God’s blessings, I’ve touched many lives.

“This year is a thriving year for me. I thrive in the love of my amazing family, health, abundance, and joy. I thrive living a life full of impact and purpose, and I thrive enjoying God’s grace every day. Happy birthday to me”, she added.