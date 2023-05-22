Kogi 2023 guber: I’ll end ‘percentage salary payments’ if elected – Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi state, Dino Melaye promised to put an end to “percentage salary payments”, which he claimed has ravaged the lives of the workers and the economy of the state in the last eight years.

Melaye made this vow when he spoke during a visit to traditional rulers and council of chiefs of Mopa-Amuro, Yagba-East and Yagba-West LGAs.

The PDP candidate, in a statement by his media team, said, “Kogi, our state, has no business with poverty given the numerous resources we have.

“As governor, we shall open up the state and generate revenues that will enable us as a people to feed ourselves and meet other existential needs,” he added.

He said the state has no business with poverty given its richness in natural resources.

Melaye also promised to rescue Kogi residents from hunger and starvation, saying he would think outside of the box to harness resources needed to develop the state.

The former Kogi lawmaker assured the traditional rulers that their “rights and powers in the state will be restored” if he is elected into office as governor.

He said the economy of the state is “in a quagmire” because workers and pensioners are “earning ridiculous salaries”.

“Our royal fathers, your highnesses and majesties will no longer be by mouth alone. We will create the environment that will enable you to participate more robustly in the affairs of the state in befitting offices.”